World Cup projects to be completed well before tournament: Qatar 2022

World Cup stadiums and training facilities are ready and the remaining building work will be completed “well before the tournament,” a top Qatar 2022 official assured qualifying teams in Doha on Monday.

“Final touches are being applied to our national infrastructure, operational tournament planning, and the amazing fan experience that Qatar will offer fans from around the world,” said Nasser al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He was speaking to representatives of the 32 teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 who are gathering in Doha for the first time for a series of workshops meant to provide a closer look at the stadiums, practice fields, and other operational aspects of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 21.

The two-day seminar, which is being held at Doha’s St. Regis Hotel, will educate team personnel on logistics, security, playing conditions, and refereeing, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told delegates via video conference.

Managers, team doctors and media officers from the 32 qualified teams will also get the chance to visit World Cup stadiums, hotels and training grounds.

Qatar has hosted more than 600 regional and international athletic events over the past decade, and these competitions, in particular, have helped the country prepare for the FIFA World Cup, Al-Khater told the group. Ahead of the major event, stadiums and practice fields are ready and undergoing testing with numerous events.

With less than 140 days until the kick-off game, Qatar wants to guarantee a great experience, Al-Khater pledged to ensure “all the conditions are optimum for excellent football in 2022 World Cup.”

Meanwhile, a number of qualifying teams have already announced their base camps for the World Cup.

Earlier this year, FIFA raised the maximum number of players in each squad for each country from 23 to 26.