Egypt’s Al Ahly footballer Badr Benoun to transfer to Qatar: reports

Qatar Sports Club has reportedly made a bid to have the Moroccan player after his contract ends next year.

Al Ahly FC’s Badr Benoun may be leaving his home country Egypt for a fresh gig in Qatar soon, according to the club’s director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, who said negotiations for the transfer are at their final stages.

The 28-year-old Moroccan player has been a crucial member of Egypt’s Al Ahly defensive squad and quickly won over the support of fans around the country.

However, Benoun has been away from the pitch for months following an injury, with only 11 appearances this season.

Despite this, clubs in Qatar appear to see his potential.

According to recent sources, Qatar Sports Club reportedly offered $2.5 million to take on the footballer, with the possibility of an additional $3 million in bonuses.

Reports also revealed that Al Ahly is allegedly willing to sell Benoun after the Moroccan defender’s underwhelming campaign, especially with his contract ending in summer 2024.

A report from beIN Sports indicated that Al Ahly has appeared to have made a decision and accepted a formal offer from Qatar Sports Club for the player.

Following his absence from the team for a match against Petrojet on Saturday, Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, the director of football for Al Ahly, appeared to confirm the rumours.

“Badr Benoun has received an offer and it’s now in the final stage. The final decision is in hands of the chief of transfers Amir Tawfik,” Abdel-Hafiz said.

Benoun has played 51 times for Al Ahly since his arrival, scoring four goals and collecting a total of four trophies while leading Al Ahly to three championships—the CAF Champions League, the CAF Super Cup, and the Egyptian Premier League.