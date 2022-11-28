World Cup 2022: Cameroon makes stunning comeback to equalise 3-3 with Serbia

Fans at the Al Janoub stadium were treated to a 6-goal thriller in Monday’s first World Cup fixture.



Serbia kicked the game off with an almost immediate injury, with Mitrovic hurting his ankle after smashing into Hongla in the penalty box. Despite this, the striker managed to have several attempts on goal moments later, though doesn’t find the back of the net.

At 16 minutes in, Cameroon’s N’Koulou broke up the Mitrovic show by taking a long range shot, before the action returned to the Serb striker.

First blood

Cameroon triggered the first cheer of the game with a stunning goal by Castelletto from a corner cross. The goal appeared to knock the Serbs, who lost concentration and began to slack on the pitch.

That being said, Serbia continued its attempts on goal, though was reckless with Cameroon’s counter attacks. A further six minutes were added to the clock as half time edged closer, and was a great six minutes for the Serbs, who managed to not only equalise, but take the lead with two just before heading back into the tunnel.

An exciting second half started with both teams returning to the pitch determined to send their fans cheering a few more times. Serbia appeared the more dominant side in the first moments of the second half, pressing Cameroon in their own box.

Serbia bore the fruits of their labour with a third goal by superstar Mitrovic in the 53rd minute.

Cameroon comeback

But despite being two goals down, Cameroon were far from finished.

Aboubakar made an incredible run to receive the ball and lobbed it over the goalkeeper, though celebrations were put on hold as the VAR team checked whether there was an offside. As the scoreboard changed to 2 for Cameroon, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Just one goal behind the Serbs, Cameroon appeared to be back in the running. With victory so close, the Africans were pumped with confidence and in what looked like an almost identical scenario; Aboubakar once again received the ball and zoomed down the pitch, before Choupo-Moting slipped the ball into the goal.

By the 64th minute, the scoreboard was now 3-3 and the game was well and truly alive. For the remainder of the game, both sides dashed up and down the pitch as fans in the stands prayed for victory.

Another six minutes were added onto clock as the game hit 90 minutes, though the ultimate winning goal remained elusive.