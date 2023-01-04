World bids farewell to Pele as ‘king of football’ laid to rest

The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday at 82 from multiple organ failure due to colon cancer progression

The late Brazilian legend Pele was laid to rest at Urbano Caldeira Stadium on Tuesday, with thousands in attendance.

Home of Pele’s former club Santos, the footballer was hauled on the city’s streets by a guarded firetruck passing through the avenue where his mother, Celeste Arante, lives.

Draped in a Brazilian flag, Pele’s casket was taken to a private funeral at Memorial Necrppole Ecumenica cemetery at the end of his funeral procession.

The cemetery overlooks the Santos stadium, where the footballer wished to be laid on the ninth floor of the graveyard as a tribute to his father, who wore the number 9 shirt as a player.

At the wake, at least 230,000 people attended, according to the club, which was open to the public for 24 hours.

In attendance at the wake was recently elected Brazilian president Lula da Silva, who honoured the footballer for his impact on the country.

“Pele is incomparable, as a soccer player and as a human being,” the Brazilian president said Tuesday.

Ahead of the presidential arrival, FIFA President Gianni Infantino also traveled to Brazil to pay his respects.

“Pele is eternal. FIFA will certainly honor the king as he deserves,” Infantino told reporters in the country.

“FIFA will certainly honour the ‘king’ as he deserves. We have asked all football associations in the world to pay a minute of silence before every game and will also ask them, 211 countries, to name a stadium after Pele. Future generations must know and remember who Pele was,” Infantino added.

Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, the managing director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), also attended the wake.

“We bid farewell to a legend who transformed our world while he was here on and off the pitch. He was nothing short of incredible. The grace he brought to the game was unmatched. May he rest in power and peace,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.