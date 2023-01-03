Qatar officials attend Pele funeral as FIFA urges renaming of stadiums worldwide

Top Qatari footballing officials attended the funeral of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Santos on Tuesday, where FIFA called on the world to rename stadiums to honour the late footballer.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, the managing director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), was pictured by the coffin of the footballer, better known as Pele, to pay his tributes.

“We bid farewell to a legend who transformed our world while he was here on and off the pitch. He was nothing short of incredible. The grace he brought to the game was unmatched. May he rest in power and peace,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Brazilian footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was diagnosed with cancer and died in hospital aged 82 last week.

In a statement, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where he had been admitted since late November said his cancer worsened due to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions”.

On Monday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the football governing body will ask every country in the world to name a stadium after Pele to honour his legacy.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” the football chief told reporters in Brazil.

Pele is survived by his children and grandchildren, and will be remembered as a true legend of the beautiful game.