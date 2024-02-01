Woqod awards employee for returning lost Rolex watch

Qatar has been ranked as the ‘Safest Country in the World’ on the Numbeo Crime Index for five consecutive years.

Qatari fuel company, Woqod, awarded one of its employees for returning a lost Rolex watch at one of its stations after an Emirati football fan visiting for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 lost it.

The story was quick to spread on social media when the Emirati fan posted a Snpachat video talking about the moment his friend lost the watch.

The Emirati man said his friend took off the watch, believed to be worth more than QAR 150,000, and left it at one of the stations’ restrooms then headed to one of the football matches in Qatar.

Source: Woqod

“I swear to God, we went to the match, finished the match, came back and they informed us that the watch was still there […] this all happened within three hours,” he said in the video, where he asked for the janitor’s name to thank him.

“This is the boss who found the watch. Thank you very much. Thank you, I appreciate it,” the Emirati man told the cleaner in the video.

In a social media post, Woqod said it honoured the janitor for “demonstrating honesty and loyalty,” while sharing a picture of its staff handing the unnamed “hero” a certificate of appreciation.

While the story might come as a surprise for some, it further reflects Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world.

Qatar has been ranked as the “Safest Country in the World” on the Numbeo Crime Index for five consecutive years and the capital, Doha, ranked as one of the safest cities on a global scale.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, a major event where millions of people flocked to the country, has also been widely described as the safest edition of the tournament.

This comes under the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to create a “safe, secure and stable society based on effective institutions.”