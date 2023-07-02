Qatar ‘most peaceful’ country in MENA region: Global Peace Index 2023

According to the GPI results, the world has become less peaceful over the last 15 years, with the average country score falling by 5%.

Qatar has been crowned the most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023.

The Gulf state also clinched 21st place on the global ranking, a two-spot increase from last year’s Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) list, which ranks 163 independent states and territories based on their level of peacefulness.

The index assesses the state of peace in three categories, which are societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation.

“Qatar remains the most peaceful country in the region, a position it has held since 2008. It is the only country in the region to be ranked in the top 25 most peaceful countries globally,” stated the GPI.

Last year, the Global Peace Index ranked Qatar as the most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and Qatar was ranked the 23rd most peaceful country in the world out of 163 countries.

“Qatar improved in overall peacefulness in 2023, driven by improvements in political instability, external conflicts fought and UN peacekeeping funding. The restoration of diplomatic relations in 2021 with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt helped improve the internal political situation in Qatar. Relations have remained stable throughout 2022, resulting in a full-year improvement to political stability,” added the GPI statement.

Kuwait ranked second in the MENA region and 35th globally, while Oman, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rounded out the top five, with Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia making it in the top ten.

Yemen was the least peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to the index, Europe is the most peaceful region in the world, with seven of the top ten most peaceful countries being European.

The Asia Pacific region is home to the other three most peaceful countries.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remained the world’s least peaceful region. While the region saw the greatest improvement in peace, it also has four of the ten least peaceful countries.

Iceland maintained its position as the world’s most peaceful country, while Denmark displaced Ireland to second place.

New Zealand rose two places to fourth, Austria fell to fifth, and Singapore rose four places to sixth.

In the last year, 84 countries improved while 79 countries deteriorated in terms of peace.