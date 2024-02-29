Who are the winners of the Design Doha Prize?

The region’s exceptional talents were highlighted in the fields of product design, interior design, furniture design and craft.



The winners of the debut Design Doha biennial have been revealed.



The Design Doha prize aims to highlight the exceptional talents of creatives from the Middle East and North Africa.



The theme of this year’s competition was design excellence, and the prizes were divided into four categories.



The prize for ‘craft’ was won by Jordanian-Palestinian multidisciplinary thinker and maker, Abeer Seikaly. Her submission for the 2024 Design Doha event featured over 5,000 pieces of Murano glass, intricately woven into a striking chandelier.



Seikaly’s work fused Bedouin weaving traditions with Venetian glassmaking techniques.



According to the Jordanian-Palestinian talent, the patterns created by the lit sculpture resembles a starry night from the Badia desert.

The furniture design category was won by Lebanon’s Sayar & Garibeh interior design studio. Founders Stephanie Sayar and Charbel Garibeh took home the prize for their handcrafted furniture series decorated with natural fibres.



The product design category was also won by a Lebanese-based studio – Fabraca. Their lightweight and flexible jewellery series merged the worlds of design and engineering.



Jordan’s FADAA architectural planning and design group won this year’s interior design prize. FADAA’s creations are low-carbon by utilising materials such as crushed shells, including seafood shell waste from restaurants, to create environmentally friendly pieces.



The chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, congratulated this year’s prize winners.



She added that, “The recipients exemplify the success of Design Doha in offering a new platform to practitioners across the Arab world helping them to build professional pathways and to engage with the acclaimed international design professionals who have convened at this landmark inaugural event”.



All winners will receive a reward of 100,000 QAR to support their future design endeavours, which positively contribute to the worlds of art and design.



Design Doha will also be supporting the winners with business mentorship opportunities, market exposure, logistical support and insurance.