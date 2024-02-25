Design Doha debuts first biennial event

The biennial was launched by Qatar Museums’ Chairperson, Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani, who described the event as a “platform for the future of design”.



The biggest names in the design creative industry from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have arrived in Qatar for the debut Design Doha (DD) biennial, which started on Saturday.



The week-long event will feature exhibitions, forum discussions and a variety of activities that will spotlight the vibrant design within the MENA region and its impact globally.



The participating exhibitors range from architects, urban and landscape designers, graphic designers as well as textile, woodwork, glass and ceramic artisans.



Qatari architectural designer, Mohammed F Al Suwaidi, will be showcasing his ‘Virtual Visions’ project as part of his PhD research. His installation for DD integrates immersive virtual reality for exhibit-goers with cityscape design.

Source: @mohammedsuwaidi, via Instagram.

Qatar Museums’ Chairperson, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, who attended the event’s inauguration, described Design Doha as a “testimate to the excellence and innovation of our region’s design community”.



She added that, “it is a curatorially-driven initiative that unites creative leaders from across the globe while supporting Arab designers in advancing their creative practices and businesses”



The Qatari royal also said, “Design Doha is not just an event; it’s a platform for the future of design”.

Design Doha Forum

Aside from showcasing MENA’s revolutionary talents in upholding core traditional ethos at the backdrop of modernity through design, Design Doha also strives to highlight how authentic solutions can emerge from the innovative ideas of designers.



The Design Doha Forum (DDF) will run concurrently as the biennial unfolds, with five panel discussions exploring this year’s theme: ‘Urban Canvas: Empowering Communities through City Branding and Design Collaborations’.



The launch of the biennial came alongside the DDF ‘Global Sweep’ talks. The dynamic dialogues unpacked a shift in tide, demonstrating that the centres of creative design are no longer confined to Western borders.



Instead, destinations such as Qatar’s Msheireb Design District and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula offer new insight into the possibilities of design and architecture and also speak to the MENA’s drive to foster connections with the global creative community.



During the ‘Developing Creative Industries Worldwide’ panel as part of the ‘Global Sweep’ talks, panellists Fahad Al Obaidly, Victoria Broackes, Glenn Adamson and Richard Lombard explored cultural showcases from the region have sparked cross-cultural exchanges. They also discussed how platforms, such as DD, enrich design landscapes and positively contribute to the growth of creative economies worldwide.



In addition to the ‘Global Sweep’ talks, attendees can also look forward to the ‘Crafting Futures,’ ‘The Power of Design,’ ‘Design Ecosystems’ and ‘Branding and Urbanism’ discussions throughout the biennial.



Notable figures that will be headlining these discussions include Qatar Museums’ Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions and Marketing, Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Qatari architect, Ibrahim M Jaidah and Qatari multidisciplinary artist, Ghada Al Khater – among many others.