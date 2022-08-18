Trouble in Paris? Rumoured fallout between Neymar and Mbappe sparks second ‘Penaltygate’

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar striker Kylian Mbappe appeared dissatisfied during the Qatari-owned team’s 5-2 Ligue 1 victory over Montpellier last week, sending viewers and football commentators into a frenzy.

Dubbed the “Penaltygate II,” Mbappe has been hailed as selfish as it was believed he asked Neymar to take PSG’s second penalty after missing the first one, which the Brazilian rejected to give up and scored himself.

Kylian Mbappe really had the audacity to ask Neymar to give him the second penalty after he he missed his first one 😐

This has prompted the Parisians to be the talk of the town on social media and across the press.

While the incident on the pitch appeared calm, reports claim that Sergio Ramos was forced to step in as a fight between the two superstars erupted in the locker room after the Montpellier match.

Following the game, Neymar liked a few tweets from superfans that criticised the choice of Mbappe as the No. 1 penalty taker.

The tweet liked by the 30-year-old stated, “Now it’s official, Mbappe is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly, this is a contract thing because, in no club in the world that has Neymar would he be the second taker, none! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappe is the owner of PSG!”

Neymar is not new to controversies. The Brazilian was at the centre of attention in the first “Penaltygate” of the 2017-18 season, going head to head with former Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.

However, the rift between the current star duo has been constant, with Mbappe apparently asking PSG to sell Neymar this summer.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe and Neymar have never actually been friends, as the chemistry between the two has all been an act.

There’s no telling if there’s any truth behind the demand to trade Neymar; however, there’s no denying that a superstar-led club has some ego troubles.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has defended Mbappe’s temper on the pitch naming it physical exhaustion.

“Kylian played his last game three weeks ago, so I knew it was going to be tough on a physical level for him,” Galtier said.

Despite the locker room fuss, PSG has performed exceptionally well together as they target another Ligue 1 championship.