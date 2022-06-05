Why you need to download the new QDI Digital identity app

The application is currently only available on Apple Store, but work is underway to include it on other platforms.

A new Qatar Digital Identity app has been made available on Apple Store in an effort to digitalise services for an easier and much-more convenient access for the public, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The brand-new mobile application has various features for its first phase, including verifying digital identities, making services on the ministry’s website easily accessible, and stamping electronically issued documents.

Such service will help reduce cyber-identity theft thanks to the simple-to-use application’s high level of security, the ministry assured.

But first, what services are available?

The most chief of services provided in the first phase of the app relates to digital identity – providing users with an easier way to access the ministry’s electronic services.

This looks to replace also other current methods, which includes the use of the automatic reader of the Virtual Smart Card.

Users can also stamp any MoI documents through the the application’s electronic stamping service instead of the more vigorous face-to-face process.

The application also includes a digital wallet that stores official cards and sealed transactions. For starters, the wallet will have the user’s Qatari ID, driving licence, and vehicle registration.

Other services are expected to be added soon with the launch of Phase 2. However, no date has yet been set by the ministry.

How do you find it?

Those wishing to benefit from the various services the application provides need to go on Apple Store, search for “QDI” and dowload the free-application in less than five minutes. You can download the application through this link.

The application will then ask the user for their Qatar ID, with an option to simply scan IDs for automatic filling of information.

A verification code will then be sent to the user to verify the identity, then a barcode will appear that contains the digital signature for a faster and easier use for transactions.

The app is free to download, but it costs QR 250 to set up the digital signature feature.

To ensure the highest level of security, the application uses a face recognition software, connected to a unique electronic signature, to verify identity.