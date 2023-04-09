Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo with most scored goals in Europe

Messi is emerging to solidify the GOAT case over his football Rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has made history once again after the Paris Saint-Germain forward became the all-time leading scorer in Europe with 702 goals, surpassing rival and legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Defeating Nice 2-0, Messi opened the scoring of the game to reach another milestone of 1,000 club goal contributions edging the Parisians to guarantee their six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Assisted by superstar Sergio Ramos, the veteran Spaniard booked a goal himself in the second half, taking down Nice’s unbeaten 14 matches streak.

The defence came to play for the game’s victory as PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out attempts from Nicolas Pepe, Terem Moffi, Pepe and Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

The game proved to be tense as coach Christophe Galtier was greeted by insulting chants by some fans of his former club.

The game would also mark a landmark for Marquinhos as he reached his 400th game as a PSG player.

“PSG always shows me a lot of gratitude, the fans too, everyone in the club. I am very very happy in Paris,” the star-studded captain voiced.

“There have been good and bad times but I have always played with a lot of passion, love and respect. I always play to do the best for this club and to bring PSG back as high as possible,” Marquinhos added.

The stellar performance of the team, specifically Messi, exonerates the game between Lyon of last week, in which the team fell to its eighth defeat.

Fans jeered the World Cup champion after Messi’s name was announced over the Parc des Princes PA system.

The whistles come amid Messi being linked to a move away from Paris this upcoming summer to reunite with Barcelona.

At 35-year-old, Messi will have his contract set to end this June and has since been lured by a monumental offer valued at €400 million a year to move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, football expert Fabrizio Romano and Saudi media reported.

However, Romano said Messi is still fixated on Europe, where he can still compete in his twilight career.