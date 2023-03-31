Where to pay your Zakat this Ramadan in Qatar

Authorities in Qatar will also launching an app to make it easier to donate through the phone.

Muslims seeking to pay their annual Zakat during the holy fasting month of Ramadan can do so at 31 collection points across the country, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs’ Department of Zakat Affairs confirmed.

The department said it is also set to launch an app that will offer Zakat-related services on smart devices, making it easier to donate from the comfort of your own house.

Saad Imran Al Kuwari, the director of Zakat Affairs Department, stated that since many give Zakat during Ramadan, authorities have made necessary preparations by providing a range of services to facilitate the process.

The department receives alms through its branch offices, collection points at shopping complexes and markets, bank transfers, Qatar e-Government Portal (Hukoomi), and collecting officers. The SMS service is also available for Zakat Al Fitr.

The Zakat collection points operate in two shifts, from 9 AM to 2 PM and 8 PM to 11:30 PM. The Department of Zakat Affairs operates 15 branch offices and 16 points for collecting Zakat.

The offices for collecting Zakat are available in Al Wakrah, Al Dafna, Al Saad, Al Waab, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Khor, Al Muntaza Commercial Street, Al Matar, Salata Al Jadida, Madinat Khalifa (north and south), and Al Meera branches in Bin Omran and Al Nasiriya.

“The Zakat Services Department, through the Research and Studies Section, receives thousands of calls during the blessed month of Ramadan for inquiries and questions related to the obligation of Zakat,” said Al Kuwari.

The official also added that Zakat calculation services are accessible through hotlines: 44700071, 55188887, and 55188889.

Moreover, the department will soon release a mobile app that will offer services like zakat calculation and inquiries related to giving Zakat. Through the app, people in need can apply for assistance and keep track of their applications.

As the official government department responsible for collecting and distributing Zakat to beneficiaries in Qatar, the Zakat Affairs Department determines the annual value of Zakat Al Fitr through researchers and legal experts.

The Zakat Fund provides monthly assistance and food baskets (Ramadan aid) to registered beneficiaries. During Ramadan, employees are available during working hours to assist those in need and speed up the process of verifying their eligibility for aid and approving the disbursement.