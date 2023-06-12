What do expect at this year’s Doha International Book Fair

The event runs until 21 June.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani inaugurated the Doha International Book Fair at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Monday.

Under the slogan 'Knowledge is Light', the book fair is open to the public between 12-21 June at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center pic.twitter.com/BZdr6PL6vX — Doha News (@dohanews) June 12, 2023

The top Qatari official toured the venue and visited booths of participating Qatari, Arab and foreign publishing houses as well as those belonging to embassies.

Held under the slogan “With Reading We Rise”, this year’s event is designed to inspire residents to take up the hobby to boost knowledge and cultural awareness nationwide.

This year, Saudi Arabia is participating at the event as a guest of honour.

According to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), a total of 500 publishers from 37 countries are participating at the event, which runs until 21 June. The booths also offer cultural, scientific, and social seminars.

As an event that showcases the rich Arab culture, the Al Mutanabbi Street will host six bookstores from Baghdad, widely known as one of the most significant learning centres.

The Iraqi capital is hosts the House of Wisdom, a library dating back to the early ninth century.

Live cooking events, 48 workshops including 87 performances in the children’s oasis, will also take place.

As a Muslim and Arab country, Qatar has led several initiatives and events over the years with the aim to educate the public about its culture and religion.

Islam places importance on reading and seeking knowledge, as reflected in the first ever verse revealed in the holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad

“Read in the Name of your Lord who created; Created man from a clinging mass. Read, and your Lord is the most generous, who taught by the pen, taught man what he did not know.”