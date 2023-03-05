Welsh golfer Jones crowned winner of Qatar Open Amateur Championship

Qatar Open Golf Amateur Championship winner Joe Jones received his award at the Doha Golf Club.

In a spectacular ending, Joe Jones of Wales shot an incredible five-under-par 67 to win this year’s Qatar Open Golf Amateur Championship by two strokes at the Doha Golf Club (DGC).

Jones, who shot 73 and 75 in the first two rounds, made the most of the course’s improved conditions to finish with an overall score of 1 under 215.

With his glorious and much-deserved victory, the golfer from Wales officially qualified for the prestigious Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2023, which will be held from October 26 to 29.

James Nash finished second after shooting a two-under-par 70 for a final score of 217, giving Wales a one-two finish.

Reece Goodyear of England, who had been in first place after the first two rounds, shot 73 on a crucial day to place third with a total of 219, while Calum Fitzgerald of the DGC, who had a shaky start with a score of 77 on Thursday, shot another 72 on Saturday to place fourth with a score of 221.

Omar Khalid Hussain of Pakistan (225) placed sixth after a card of 74 in the final round, while Saleh Ali al-Kaabi of Qatar (223) finished in the top five after scoring 74. Daniil Sokolov.

A Russian who was born in South Korea, Sam Epstein, Tej Ganjavarapu, and Olivier van Lelyveld, all of whom were born in England, received special awards for placing in the top 10.

Ali al-Shahrani of Qatar (230), who won the competition two years prior, had a difficult final day, carding 82 to place 11th.