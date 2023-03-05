Messi ‘rejects initial contract renewal’ as Mbappe breaks goalscoring record

At 24 years old, France’s wonderboy has etched his name as one of the greatest to play on the football pitch.

Messi has reportedly rejected PSG’s first contract renewal due to wage disagreement amid contract negotiations, according to Spanish journalist Anais Marti Herrero.

Coming from a World Cup triumph and attaining his second FIFA’s Best Award, Messi has not been persuaded by the Ligue 1 giants’ initial proposal to lower his salary.

In the midst of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play driving the Qatari-owned squad to cut down costs by 30%, a retainment of football’s GOAT appears challenging.

The 35-year-old contract has remained mysterious, with some sources estimating the star earning €35m net per season, including add-ons such as jersey sales and bonuses.

The star, who is in peak performance, can easily be lured to other competitive clubs as he has just recently catered five goals in his last five Ligue 1 games.

Messi is out of contract at PSG this coming June, providing only little time for Parisians to negotiate.

Kylian breaks records

Meanwhile, in the 92nd minute, Kylian Mbappe scored his 201st Paris Saint-Germain goal to become their all-time top goalscorer, clearing off superstar Edinson Cavani.

Easing 4-2 over FC Nantes, the France forward clutched a left-footed shot into the box after missing several opportunities to net the goal.

Mbappe’s achievement of 201 goals has come in just 247 appearances for the Parisians.

He played at his home stadium of Parc des Princes while wearing the captain’s armband as Marquinhos was sidelined for an injury.

“I play to write history, and I always said that I want to do it here, in France, in its capital city. It’s a personal achievement, but I also came here for collective achievements,” Mbappe told French outlet Canal Plus.

“For me, as a native Parisian, this is special. If someone had said to me I would score the goal to beat the record while wearing the captain’s armband, I would not have believed it,” the two-time World Cup finalist added.

Since uniting with PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division’s scoring charts for the past four seasons.

Despite being among the likes of Neymar Jr and world cup champion Lionel Messi, Mbappe has yet to secure a Champions League title.

Absent of the Brazilian superstar, it will take everything and more for the star-studded squad to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich.