‘We are not alone’: World reacts as Mexican Congress presents ‘alien’ bodies

The reveal generated a mixture of surprise, disbelief, and mockery on social media.

Social media users have reacted to the display of two ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico’s Congress on Tuesday, expressing doubt, shock and jokes about the supposed mummies found in Peru.

Shriveled bodies with shrunken, warped heads of the little green men were revealed by Jaime Maussan, a sports journalist turned UFO enthusiast who claimed the bodies were 1,000 years old and possessed a genetic composition 30% distinct from humans.

In Mexico’s first official event on extraterrestrial life, Maussan said, “It’s the queen of all evidence. That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such.”

The photos, alongside video footage of unexplained bizarre phenomena presented by Maussan, kickstarted a mixed wave of social media reactions.

“Oh! god the end is near. This is scary,” one user wrote, while another account joked, “Mexico using aliens to distract you from the fact El Tri tied with Uzbekistan last night 3-3.”

Several accounts posted memes of their own UFO versions, with others accompanying photos of the alien creature in the movie “E.T.”

X’s Community Notes posted several comments debunking news on Maussan’s discovery, stating, “The Mexican journalist and known UFO grifter Jaime Maussan is not new about alleged alien mummies. The alien mummy from Peru is a hoax and a fraud already exposed some years ago.”

Community Notes cited Spanish articles written in 2018, highlighting that Maussan “enjoys a very well-earned fame based on many frauds.”

Regardless of the testimony by Maussan, the question of whether humanity is alone in the universe has been driven by several governments.

Earlier this year, Former US Pentagon employee David Grusch told Congress that UFOs are real and the government has been withholding knowledge of non-human life on Earth for nearly a century.

Governments like the US have voiced that they will have their own reports on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Despite not offering any firm conclusions surrounding the truth, the conversation of UFO potential has triggered social media wonder.