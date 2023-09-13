Qatari amir’s historic visit to Guyana opens new chapter in bilateral relations

In a landmark meeting, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed multifaceted cooperation and signed key agreements.

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani engaged in high-level bilateral talks with Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at State House in Georgetown on Tuesday, where three agreements were signed, according to the Amiri Diwan.

According to a statement from the Guyanese president’s office, discussions spanned a wide range of areas in which both nations hold mutual interests and are eager to cooperate.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصل العاصمة جورج تاون، في زيارة دولة إلى جمهورية غويانا التعاونية، وفي استقباله دولة السيد مارك فيليبس رئيس الوزراء وعدد من أصحاب السعادة الوزراء. #قطر #غويانا https://t.co/2oEqWCpwq5 pic.twitter.com/UYehPcvS7x — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) September 12, 2023

The meeting was not just a forum for dialogue but also an occasion for formalising partnerships. Both leaders witnessed the signing of two pivotal agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their respective states.

The documents focus on advancing economic, commercial, and technical cooperation, as well as fostering and safeguarding reciprocal investments, the Amiri Diwan added.

Additionally, one of the MoUs aims to facilitate collaboration in the legal sphere.

سمو الأمير المفدى وفخامة الرئيس الدكتور محمد عرفان علي رئيس جمهورية غويانا التعاونية يشهدان التوقيع على اتفاقيتين ومذكرة تفاهم بين حكومتي البلدين، بالقصر الرئاسي في العاصمة جورج تاون. #قطر #غويانا https://t.co/QQYXhd2jdx pic.twitter.com/cshN5eE5EG — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) September 12, 2023

Prior to the talks, Sheikh Tamim was welcomed with a cultural presentation showcasing the diverse heritage of the South American country.

His visit underlines the burgeoning relationship between Qatar and Guyana and sets the stage for future collaborations across various fields.

The Qatari leader is now expected to visit El Salvador’s capital for the second leg of his South American diplomatic trip.