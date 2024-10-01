Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP announced for 2025 Season at The Pearl Island

The Visit Qatar E1 Doha Grand Prix is set to bring the world’s first all-electric raceboat series to Doha on February 21-22, 2025.

The UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric raceboat series, has officially announced Doha, Qatar, as a key destination for its 2025 season. The announcement took place during a signing ceremony on September 30th at Corinthia Yacht Club, The Pearl Island, with key figures from UIM, Visit Qatar, and United Development Company (UDC) in attendance. The event marked a significant moment for Qatar as it continues to solidify its position as a global hub for cutting-edge sporting events.

Present at the ceremony were Alejandro Agag, Chairman of E1; Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar; and Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, President, CEO, and Board Member of UDC. Together, they signed a landmark agreement that will see the Visit Qatar E1 Doha Grand Prix take place on February 21-22, 2025. The championship’s pioneering electric raceboat, the RaceBird, will soar across Doha’s waters, bringing the sport to one of the Middle East’s most prestigious coastal cities.

The Corinthia Yacht Club, located on The Pearl Island, will serve as the backdrop for this thrilling spectacle. With its impressive four million square meters of reclaimed land and 32 kilometers of new coastline, the island is a beacon of architectural brilliance and modern living. It is home to a thriving community of 52,000 residents, making it the perfect venue for such a high-octane event. Spectators will line the island’s pristine shores, witnessing teams from around the world compete for the coveted title of Champions of the Water.

Since its inception, the E1 World Championship has quickly gained a reputation as a playground for the elite, with celebrity team owners such as Will Smith, Rafael Nadal, and Tom Brady adding star power to the series. The championship has already made its mark in iconic cities such as Jeddah, Venice, Lake Como, Marbella, and Monaco. Now, Qatar is set to join this elite list of hosts, further enhancing its legacy as a global sports destination.

The 2025 season promises to be the biggest yet, with new race destinations and teams expected to join the circuit. Doha will be a key fixture in the Middle East race block, alongside Jeddah, while races across Europe and the Americas are also in the pipeline.

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, emphasized Qatar’s growing reputation in the world of sports, stating, “Through our partnership with E1, we are bringing a new sporting championship to Qatar, further enriching our sports scene. Our country’s track record of hosting major sporting events, from the FIFA World Cup 2022 to the AFC Asian Cup 2023, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and our state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

E1 Chairman Alejandro Agag echoed this sentiment, highlighting the championship’s role in advancing sustainable technology. “E1 is on an incredible journey to revolutionise water racing and promote marine mobility powered by electricity. Our partnership with Qatar underscores the importance of innovation and sustainability in sports.”

Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, President and CEO of UDC, expressed pride in hosting the event at The Pearl Island. “This is a celebration of sustainability, innovation, and exceptional hospitality. The Corinthia Yacht Club, with its world-class facilities, will provide an unforgettable setting for this unique championship, captivating both local and international audiences.”

The E1 World Championship is not just a race—it’s a movement toward cleaner technologies that protect marine life and preserve coastal waters. Licensed by UIM, the global governing body of powerboating, the championship will feature eight races across the world in 2025, with Doha as one of the premier stops. The event includes various formats, from practice and qualifying sessions to the main race, all powered entirely by electric energy.

With its focus on innovation, sustainability, and global appeal, the E1 World Championship in Doha is set to blend thrilling competition with Qatar’s growing influence on the world stage. As the country continues to host some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, the Visit Qatar E1 Doha Grand Prix will undoubtedly enhance its standing as a leader in sports tourism and sustainable innovation.