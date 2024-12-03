US in ‘active conversations’ with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

‘Without doubt, 100% of our energy and effort is being put to try to get’ a cease-fire, says spokesperson John Kirby

The White House confirmed on Monday that it is engaged in “active conversations” with Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt to broker a ceasefire to end the Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Speaking to reporters, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby emphasised the U.S.’s commitment to facilitating negotiations despite significant challenges.

“Without doubt, 100% of our energy and effort is being put to try to get this, and really the main stumbling block continues to be Hamas. And we believe that as they look at the world right now, they ought to see just how isolated and weakened they are,” he said.

Kirby stressed that discussions are ongoing with the three nations to bring all parties to the table. “There’s no reason why we can’t do it. We just have to bring it home,” he added.

These remarks come amid intensifying violence in Gaza. Local health officials reported that at least 200 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza on Saturday alone.

According to the UN, more than 44,400 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, with an estimated 70% of the fatalities being women and children.

The blockade on humanitarian aid has exacerbated the dire situation, leaving the population on the brink of famine.

For nearly two months, essential supplies such as food, medicine and fuel were entirely restricted, compounding the suffering of those already enduring relentless bombings.

Humanitarian organisations have called for immediate action to address the widespread devastation and loss of life.

The International Criminal Court last month issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war crimes in Gaza.

The international community has been grappling with the ramifications of the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden previously expressed intentions to involve key regional players, including Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt in ceasefire negotiations.

These efforts have gained urgency as the humanitarian toll continues to mount.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas regarding hostages still held in Gaza.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump pledged unprecedented repercussions if hostages were not released before his inauguration.

“If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump wrote.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

As efforts to secure a cease-fire persist, the situation in Gaza remains critical. Reports of civilian casualties continue to emerge.