Upcoming annual Global Wellness Summit to spotlight Qatar’s world-class facilities

With a focus on holistic well-being, the Global Wellness Summit is fused to a multi-trillion-dollar global wellness economy.

Qatar is just months away from hosting the annual Global Wellness Summit (GWS), which aims to attract wellness leaders, strategic investments, and revolutionary business ideas in hopes of raising awareness about the latest health and fitness issues.

The event is set to take place in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha from 6-9 November and is known as the largest wellness resort in the Middle East.

Speaking on the upcoming summit at Qatar’s Zulal Wellness Resort, Maryam Aljassim, Public Relations and Communication Manager of Msheireb Properties said, “As you know, the Global Wellness Summit is a three-day gathering of the biggest names in the international wellness industry and a robust agenda that speaks topics, including the importance of mental health and how to address those needs.”

Under the theme of ‘A Time of Transformation,’ leaders from the more than $4.4 trillion wellness economy will get together to share the latest health trends as well as highlight wellness services available in Qatar’s facilities, some of which are located in Msheireb Downtown Doha’s luxury hotels as well as the Zulal Wellness Resort.

“We will also take this opportunity to spotlight Arab culture and traditions of wellness to the world,” Aljassim said at the press conference.

“New Global Wellness Economy Monitor research will also be released at the summit, which evaluates data on the wellness sector post-pandemic and forecasts performance for the coming five years. This report is in line with Msheireb Properties’ focus on supporting research that improves the quality of individuals’ lives,” Aljassim added.

American gymnast Simone Biles is among a list of prominent speakers confirmed at the summits.

Besides tying a number of other world records and capturing the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast, Biles has spoken extensively on wellness, with particular focus on mental health.

The decorated Olympian, who returned to competition after a two-year hiatus to claim first place at the Core Hydration Classic this year, has expressed the importance of mental health.

After winning at the US Classic, Biles said, “I was talking to [coach] Laurent after, and we were like, I think I’m in better shape than I was in 2021.”

Alongside Biles, Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark will attend the conference, as well as Michelle Williams, an epidemiologist who serves as the dean of the Harvard T. H. Chan School.

Several other speakers will feature in the panel discussion, including Freddie Moross, founder & CEO of Myndstream, and Rebecca Parekh, co-founder and CEO of The Well.

Grammy Award-winning producer, artist, and entrepreneur Timbaland and Beautiful Destinations’ CEO Jeremy Jauncey will also participate.