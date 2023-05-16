‘Unjustified human suffering’: UN chief on latest attacks on Gaza

Israel has killed at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza during its latest attacks.

In a statement released on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the recent spate of violence, noting that the hostilities have caused ‘unjustified’ human suffering.

His statement also commended Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon and the United States for their role in fostering a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, stating that their diplomatic efforts have been pivotal in bringing about the truce.

The UN chief further called on all parties involved to uphold and respect the agreed-upon ceasefire provisions, emphasising the necessity of ensuring its continuity for the stability of the region.

Truce after tragedy

The truce came into effect following intensive discussions between Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon and the United Nations to end the latest round of Israeli attacks on the besieged city.

Last week, Israel launched another deadly attack on Gaza, killing at least 33 Palestinians, including six children. According to Gaza’s media office, 60% of the wounded are women and children.

Israel claimed that it targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement and threatened to kill its senior members.

Footage that emerged online showed Israel targeting residential buildings and completely damaging more than 50 housing units, per figures shared by Palestine’s news agency (Wafa).

According to Wafa, approximately 1,000 housing units have suffered partial damage, while around 50 units are deemed uninhabitable.

Israel’s offensive further posed a threat to Gaza’s fragile electricity supply with the closing of the Karam Abu Salem and Erez border crossings, resulting in a shortage of fuel supplies.

Guterres’ comments followed an earlier acknowledgment by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, regarding the de-escalation efforts led by Qatar.

Gaza has been under an illegal air, land and sea siege by Israel since 2007, depriving its 2.3 million population of access to basic resources.