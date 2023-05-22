UK trade minister to visit Qatar to advance GCC trade deal

Kemi Badenoch is set to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week in a bid to make progress on a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In a strategic effort to bolster trade ties and forge closer economic partnerships, Britain’s business and trade minister, Kemi Badenoch, will be visiting Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week.

This week-long trip highlights the United Kingdom’s commitment to expanding its trade relationships with key countries in the Gulf region and underscores the importance of collaboration in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The visit comes as part of Badenoch’s proactive approach to secure a comprehensive and groundbreaking trade deal with the six nations forming the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Recognising the immense potential for economic cooperation, the discussions aim to foster mutually beneficial partnerships that will drive growth, innovation, and job creation.

“Our hope is that we will complete these negotiations before too long,” British Ambassador Jonathan Wilks told Doha News last week in anticipation of Badenoch’s visit.

“The six GCC states form one of our biggest export markets, and there is a will on both sides to increase trade and investments.”

Badenoch will engage in trade talks, meetings with government officials, and interactions with key industry stakeholders to identify common areas of interest and promote collaboration in sectors such as finance, technology, energy, infrastructure, and more.

During her visit, Badenoch will address the prestigious Qatar Economic Forum, an influential platform that brings together global leaders and business experts to discuss pressing economic issues and explore opportunities for investment and growth.

The address underscores the UK’s commitment to building strong economic ties and fostering innovation in the region.

By engaging with various stakeholders and attending high-level meetings, Badenoch aims to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

The trade deal will not only facilitate the exchange of goods and services but also foster innovation, promote job creation, and create a platform for sustained economic growth for both the UK and the GCC nations.

The economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the GCC countries is already robust, with bilateral trade reaching significant levels in recent years.

In 2022, the UK exported £36 billion ($45 billion) worth of services and goods to the GCC countries, highlighting the immense potential for further growth and cooperation.

By strengthening ties with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Badenoch aims to tap into new opportunities and further enhance this already vibrant economic relationship.

In addition to trade discussions, Badenoch’s visit will serve as an opportunity for cultural exchange and deepening diplomatic ties.