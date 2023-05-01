‘It’s a time of celebration’: British envoy weighs in on events lined up in Qatar for King Charles coronation

In Qatar, the British embassy is supporting a number of events to commemorate the anniversary.

More than 200 top officials from around the world are anticipated to attend the historic coronation of King Charles III, taking place on 6 May, the British envoy to Qatar said.

While addressing a press briefing at the British embassy in Doha on Sunday, Jon Wilks weighed in on his country’s preparations for the coronation and the significant part Qatar will lead in the global celebrations.

“The coronation is a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry,” he said.

The envoy maintained that King Charles would be crowned at a worldwide ceremony attended by dignitaries from almost 200 nations, marking the first such major coronation to unravel in the kingdom in 70 years.

He also mentioned that the ceremony would be aired globally, allowing viewers from all corners of the globe to participate in the occasion.

The English monarch’s personal interest are heavily tailored into the fabric of the ceremony, Wilks detailed, adding that themes such as youth, community, sustainability, and diversity will make a show at the event.

This is reflective of the beliefs and aspirations of the British people, he claimed.

“The ceremony itself will have religious leaders representing Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism. All Christian denominations will be represented. So the king is head of the Anglican Church, which is a Protestant church, and the ceremony itself will be an Anglican Protestant ceremony but the Roman Catholic Church will take part,” he said.

In Qatar, the British embassy is supporting a number of events to commemorate the anniversary. On Thursday night, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a musical event at the Qatar National Convention Center, with tickets available. Music from the previous coronation is the highlight of the performance.

A celebratory event open to the public will also be hosted at the 900 park on Saturday from 4pm onwards, the day of the coronation, allowing citizens to take part in the festivities.

“It’s a time of celebration. So, it’s a time when we invite anybody who wants to get involved to be part of it,” Wilks said.

Various receptions will also be organised at different hotels throughout the city. These hotels include, the W hotel, the Ned Doha, Four Seasons Hotel, and Ritz Carlton.

Separately, the diplomat stressed the value of the close links between Qatar and the UK, especially in terms of commerce and investment, noting that the UK is one of Qatar’s main trading partners. Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at £6.3 billion last year.

Qatar’s prominent role in the region was also highlighted by the ambassador, further commending the Gulf country’s leadership in taking initiatives. He also underlined its dedication to cooperating with the UK on matters like climate change and sustainability.

King Charles, who now leads the Commonwealth with the passing of his mother, will begin a new era of relations with its members, nearly a third of whom are in Africa.