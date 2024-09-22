UAE riders win Qatar Desert Racing Championship’s fifth round

The fifth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship was held over the weekend in Qatar’s Sealine Beach.
UAE’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Abdulaziz Ahli emerged victorious in the fifth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship.
Taking place on September 22 to 23, the tournament saw 26 riders from seven countries compete at Sealine Beach in Mesaieed.
Five-time Arab Motocross Champion Al-Balooshi won in the Class 1 category, finishing ahead of his brother Sultan Al-Balooshi and Britain’s Alex McInnes.
In the Class 2 Quad Racing category, UAE’s Ahli secured the first position, while Mansoor Al Suwaidi and Abdullah Al Falasi, rounding out the podium in second and third, respectively.
The fifth round of the tournament, organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) over the weekend, featured only motorcycle and quad races.
The sixth round of the off-road championship is set to take place on September 27 and 28, as announced by the QMMF.
This championship series, a key event in the QMMF’s annual calendar, comprises eight rounds, with the final two scheduled for October and December.