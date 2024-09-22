UAE riders win Qatar Desert Racing Championship’s fifth round

The fifth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship was held over the weekend in Qatar’s Sealine Beach.

UAE’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Abdulaziz Ahli emerged victorious in the fifth round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship.

Taking place on September 22 to 23, the tournament saw 26 riders from seven countries compete at Sealine Beach in Mesaieed.

Five-time Arab Motocross Champion Al-Balooshi won in the Class 1 category, finishing ahead of his brother Sultan Al-Balooshi and Britain’s Alex McInnes.

In the Class 2 Quad Racing category, UAE’s Ahli secured the first position, while Mansoor Al Suwaidi and Abdullah Al Falasi, rounding out the podium in second and third, respectively.

(Instagram/ QMMF)

The fifth round of the tournament, organised by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) over the weekend, featured only motorcycle and quad races.

The sixth round of the off-road championship is set to take place on September 27 and 28, as announced by the QMMF.

This championship series, a key event in the QMMF’s annual calendar, comprises eight rounds, with the final two scheduled for October and December.