U.S. visa waiver programme for Qatar nationals begins

Qatari citizens will be allowed to travel visa-free to the US for up to 90 days, and vice versa.

The Department of Consular Affairs at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on Friday that Qatari nationals may travel to the U.S. visa-free for tourism or business for up to 90 days starting Friday.

This marks the official start of Qatar’s admission into the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) after a decision was announced in September.

Qatar is the first ever Arab country to be admitted into the U.S. VWP, making it the 42nd member of the progamme.

As a part of a joint agreement, Qatar allowed American citizens to visit Doha and stay for up to 90 days instead of the 30-day limit starting October 1.

“The Ministry of Interior will officially launch tomorrow, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the US Customs and Border Protection, the electronic system for travel permits, marking the official start of the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP),” a statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Applications can be admitted through the US Department of Homeland Security’s website or via the ESTA mobile app, the statement added.

The Official Commencement of the US Visa Waiver Program Tomorrow#MOFAQatar



The VWP will allow Qatari citizens to apply for an electronic travel permit to enter the U.S without a prior visa.

The travel permit will be valid for two years for multiple entries of up to 90 days. The travel permit will be rendered invalid once the passport expires.

The foreign ministry also noted that Qatari citizens holding valid B-1/B-2 visas can still use these visas to travel to the U.S. should they wish to stay beyond the allowed period of up to 90 days under the visa waiver programme.

Upon announcing the decision in September, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the designation had come after Qatar met “strict security requirements”, noting that the decision was evidence of Doha and Washington’s “strategic partnership”.

“Qatar’s fulfillment of the stringent security requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program will deepen our strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between our two countries,” the statement said.

“Qatar’s entry will make travel between the United States and Qatar safer, more secure, and easier for both Americans and Qataris,” it added.

Member nations of the progamme would require a rate of nonimmigrant visa refusals below three percent during the previous fiscal year.

Doha’s ambassador to Washington Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani said the decision was symbolic of “the deepening of the already strong relationship” between both countries.

“This development will bring significant benefits for both countries, and we look forward to increased bilateral cooperation in commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange in the years to come,” Al-Thani added.

“We are proud of this significant development in our partnership and remain committed to further advancements between our two countries,” he noted.

In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden designated Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) as he met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Washington.