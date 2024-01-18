U.S. ‘promoting plan’ for the rehabilitation of Gaza ‘post-Netanyahu’

According to U.S. reports, Saudi Arabia has allegedly committed to participating in the reconstruction of post-war Gaza alongside four other Arab nations.

Washington is actively pushing for a groundbreaking initiative to reconstruct war-torn Gaza, with Saudi Arabia set to take the lead in spearheading the rehabilitation efforts once Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps down from power, NBC reported.

Citing sources within the U.S. government, the NBC news network revealed that Saudi Arabia, alongside four other Arab nations, has reportedly committed to participating in the reconstruction of post-war Gaza.

The ambitious plan also envisions a “revitalised Palestinian Authority” playing a key role in the rehabilitation process.

The proposal outlines a potential diplomatic breakthrough, with Saudi Arabia contemplating the normalisation of relations with Israel, however, this would be contingent upon Israel’s agreement to support the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state.

The report builds on earlier coverage by the Huffington Post, which detailed the efforts of White House senior official Brett McGurk reportedly orchestrating a controversial strategy that employs reconstruction aid from Gulf countries aimed at rebuilding Gaza once the Israeli aggression stops, “despite serious concerns from some officials inside the administration that it would sow the seeds for future instability in the region.”

McGurk visited Qatar last Tuesday where he met with the Gulf nation’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, an event that unfolded discreetly, with no official announcement or readout released by the U.S. regarding their meeting. There, they discussed escalating regional tensions and the concerted efforts to secure the release of captives currently held in Gaza, Axios reported at the time.

McGurk has been pushing a proposal to national security officials with a timeline of around 90 days for post-war actions once active Israeli attacks cease in Gaza, according to three U.S. officials, Huffington Post reported.

The plan argues that stability in the Palestinian enclave can be attained through an immediate diplomatic initiative involving American, Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi officials, it said.

The primary focus of this effort would be the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the officials claimed.

Qatar is a key Washington ally in the region and has been leading, alongside Egypt, a major role as a mediator in the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Doha has been actively striving to revive indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel and pushing for a new deal aimed at securing the release of at least 40 captives in exchange for a halt in the war on Gaza and the release of Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has so far killed at least 24,448 Palestinians since October 7. Despite being crippled, Gaza’s health sector is also withstanding the strain of the 61,504 wounded by the violent aggressor’s onslaught.