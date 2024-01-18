Miscarriages in Gaza increase by 300% under Israeli siege

The World Health Organization’s coordinator has warned of the ‘rapid deterioration’ of Gaza’s hospitals, with pregnant women at severe risk.

Healthcare facilitators have reported that there has been a 300% increase in the miscarriage rate among women in Gaza since Israel’s bombing began last year in October.

With the dire situation in Gaza’s hospitals, especially in the north, the lack of supplies has resulted in a higher risk of infection and death after giving birth or having C-sections.

“All pregnant women are now at severe risk of delivering in unsafe conditions and being put in situations where they are giving birth in cars, tents, and shelters,” Ammal Awadallah, the executive director of the Palestinian Family Planning & Protection Association, told US-based website Jezebel.

The women are “dismissed within a few hours after giving birth, due to the overcrowded facilities and extremely limited resources,” Awadallah added.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Medical Team Coordinator, Sean Casey, cautioned against the rapid deterioration of the healthcare system and access to humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders also warned last month that after months of Israeli bombardment, the healthcare system in Gaza is “completely collapsing.”

Currently, only 13 out of 35 hospitals which were operating before the Israeli assault are still functioning.