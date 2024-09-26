U.S. Arabic Debate Championship returns to New York City for its fifth year, uniting top universities to discuss critical global issues

The U.S. Arabic Debate Championship, organised by Qatar Debate, has returned to New York City for its fifth consecutive year, with debates taking place at New York University from September 27th to the 29th.

The event will feature over 200 participants from top universities, including Carnegie Mellon, Duke and Brigham Young, marking a significant milestone in promoting Arabic-language debate. Participants will engage in rigorous discussions on pressing global issues, covering topics such as human rights, global security, and various contemporary challenges.

The championship aims to foster critical thinking, enhance public speaking skills, and encourage cross-cultural dialogue among students. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the championship not only highlights the importance of the Arabic language but also contributes to a deeper understanding of the complex issues facing our world today.

This year, Qatar Debate will host a session titled ‘Debaters for Change Roundtables’, where youth participants will engage in discussions about global issues that shape the future.

Coinciding with the ‘Summit of the Future’, 150 debaters and adjudicators will participate in thematic roundtables focused on the ‘Pact for the Future.’ These discussions will empower participants to voice their opinions and collaboratively address pressing challenges, with conclusions presented at the event’s Concluding Panel Discussion.

The Second United States Universities Arabic Debating Championship in 2022. Photo: Press release.

The event promises to be an intellectually stimulating experience, showcasing students’ talents while encouraging them to explore and articulate their views on significant societal topics.

As the debates unfold, participants will have the opportunity to hone their argumentation skills, collaborate with peers, and engage with thought leaders in a vibrant academic atmosphere.