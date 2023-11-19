Twists and turns: Fabio Di Giannantonio picks up 2023 Qatar MotoGP win in nail-biting race

This year’s 2023 season marked the first campaign since 2006 in which MotoGP kicked off in a location outside of Qatar.

Italy’s Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio won the 2023 Qatar MotoGP on Sunday in the season’s penultimate race, overtaking favourite Jorge Martin.

Storming to his maiden MotoGP win in a dramatic race finale, the Gresini driver got his lead in the final four laps, overtaking defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

It was a nail-biting moment for fans as Giannantonio went side by side with Bagnaia, nearing an accident before the defending champion pulled away to evade any mishap on the Lusail International Circut.

Settling for second, Bagnaia earned 14 points, putting his championship lead to 21 points ahead of rival Jorge Martin, who finished 10th in the Lusail Circut.

Becoming the slowest on track, Martin was bypassed by Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.

Bagnaia’s teammate Marini finished third place, with Spain’s Vinales finishing fourth.

In what was expected to be a contending race between Giannantonio and Martin, the finale of the Qatar MotoGP wrapped up with a surprise twist.

Bagnaia will now aim to secure his title in the upcoming Valencia GP.