Turkish-Qatari relations: a pillar of balance in the region

The leadership of both countries have made significant efforts to consolidate and advance bilateral relations since 2014.

Despite the dramatic shifts in international relations and escalation of conflicts among various countries in the Middle East, Türkiye and Qatar have maintained a distinct, stable and growing relationship.

It can be said that this strategic relationship has been one of the pillars of balance in the region, guaranteeing the capacity to face many challenges and risks, as well as overcome political, economic and security threats.

The relationship between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar has undoubtedly witnessed a remarkable development over the past two decades; in that it has become a well-established and a high-priority strategic relationship under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

One such example is the important agreement to establish the Joint Supreme Strategic Committee, which has paved the way for prospects that serve the bilateral partnership and benefit both sides on diplomatic, political, economic and military levels.

Since its establishment, this committee has worked on coordinating between the two countries. The mutual visits between the Turkish President and the Amir of Qatar took place regularly, witnessing the signing of many agreements in a number of fields.

Fields of cooperation:

The political path is an important priority, as both governments have sought to develop a common vision and policies towards many prominent regional issues. Türkiye and Qatar have both shown close policies toward many Arab and regional crises.

Afghanistan

Ankara has further supported Doha’s stance and the prominent role in the Afghan issue and negotiations that succeeded after a great effort, with joint coordination continuing between the two adminstrations in supporting the Afghan people in healthcare, humanitarianism and airport operations.

Syria

The two states also enjoy high coordination on the Syrian issue, particularly on the humanitarian and political level. They have sought to support the opportunities of life and stability in refugee areas and are working together in creating a stable environment in northern Syrian, part of which is under the security of Turkish forces.

Security

The adversities and challenges that the both countries have been through shows the depth and consolidation of relations, beginning with the brave Qatari position in supporting Türkiye and its leadership and standing against the failed coup attempt in 2016.

Türkiye has demonstrated the same position with courage and decisiveness in supporting Qatar, the leadership and people, to confront the blockade crisis in 2017. Ankara has further responded to the call of brotherhood and supported the Qatari people in security, economic and diplomatic matters.

Economy

Economic collaboration has been among the main aspects of cooperation between the two sides, witnessing a sizeable development over the past five years.

Similarly, the volume of trade exchange has increased and mutual investments are flowing due to both Qatari businessmen investing in all fields within Türkiye, as well as Turkish businessmen engaging in the Qatari market through construction companies, the hospitality sector, export companies and important industries in the food, logistics, technology, defence and media industries.

Defence

The military and security field is another prominent field of joint cooperation. Since 2015, coordination in this sector began to evolve, as the armed forces of the both sides implemented joint projects at the level of training and industries.

The defence agreement and the joint forces base in Doha was definitely one of the most important outcomes of this coordination, as it formed a decisive shield to ensure security and stability in the Gulf region and played an important role in securing the interests of Qatar and the entire region.

Qatar-Turkey Strategic Dialogue

On 14 October, the Supreme Strategic Committee meeting between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar reaffirmed the commitment and collaboration between the two countries, wherein they share similar concerns in enhancing the development of all effective tools for coordination and common objectives. This is particularly important now, in the midst of international and regional situations full of turmoil and challenges.

The renewed commitment requires concerted efforts to preserve the gains of both sides and their respective prominent roles on many important issues, as well as draw future plans that open up prospects for integration in all fields.

The Turkish leadership has confirmed its readiness to provide whatever support a country needs to ensure the success of organising the 2022 World Cup. This was reaffirmed by the activation of the World Cup Shield agreement, which primarily operates to secure vital facilities for the tournament in Qatar.

This is in addition to more than 2000 Turkish police officers arriving to Doha recently to support the security measures taken by Qatari authorities, as stipulated within the framework of the bilateral cooperation agreement in mega events.

Economic, commercial and investment cooperation were also spoken about in the meeting as essential factors, particularly in light of the stagnation and inflation hitting the world, in addition to the huge fluctuations in energy prices and the disruption of many industries across the world.

We believe that the close ties and high coordination between the two countries was and still is a guarantee for taking a strong position in the face of regional and international challenges, and goes beyond being a bilateral cooperation but rather a strategic choice for the present and the future.

The Turkish leadership, led by his Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is keen on enforcing ties and partnership in a way that guarantees prosperity and stability for both countries.