Turkish embassy in Qatar marks republic’s 99th anniversary

Türkiye observes Republic Day as a public holiday commemorating the nation’s proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923.

A National Day reception was hosted at the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Qatar to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The ambassador emphasised his belief that bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar are of exceptional importance, in an address to the reception.

Turkish-Qatari relations have remained distinct, stable, and continue to expand despite the sharp shifts in global politics and the deepening conflicts among various Middle Eastern nations.

In his speech, the ambassador stressed the strength of the relations between the two nations, mentioning the “clear in the volume of trade exchange” between the two countries, which the ambassador stated has increased over by 60% over the past five years.

According to the ambassador, Atatürk’s “Peace at home, peace in the world” philosophy has been integrated into Turkey’s approach to foreign policy today.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of the upcoming tournament, and how it will impact the region and the Muslim world as a whole.

“We are fully confident that Qatar will host the best World Cup ever. We are proud that Qatar will be the first Muslim country to host such a big scale international tournament.”

Trade ties

In recent years, trade relations between Doha and Ankara have expanded.

Trade volume increased by 6%, to $1.6 billion, between 2020 and 2021. Qatar had invested $22 billion in Turkey as of December of last year.

Spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Dr. Majed Al-Ansari told Qatar News Agency that there are 711 Turkish companies operating in the Gulf state.

There are also 644 companies with Qatar-Turkish capital in the private sector, with Doha representing one of the largest investors in Ankara.