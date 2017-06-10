Turkish dairy products, chicken hit Qatar shelves
Grocery stores in Qatar have received fresh stocks of milk, yogurt, poultry and juice from Turkey this weekend.
Customers may notice the products getting prominent placement on the shelves, where Saudi Almarai products once stood.
Saudi along with Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar on Monday.
When the dispute erupted, residents were initially worried about food supplies and potential shortages, and some panic buying ensued.
But Qatar has been working with new suppliers to ensure the availability of food and other items.
And longtime ally Turkey is one of many nations that have volunteered to ship food to Doha.
Looking better
Speaking to local newspapers over the weekend, store managers said that the Turkish imports have helped replenish dwindling stock.
“The entire market scenario looks better,” a Family Food Centre rep told Gulf Times.
“We have all the products for the customers and our shelves never have been empty so far. Whatever dairy products we have got so far, is good enough for us to cater to our customers now.”
However, Turkish products may create a little bit of a challenge for non-native speakers.
To help those having trouble parsing the language, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce has posted this handy breakdown:
Have you tried the new dairy products yet? Thoughts?
