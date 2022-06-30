Turkish Airlines receives 2022 Sustainability Award from World Finance

World Finance awarded Turkish Airlines with the this year’s Sustainability Award

Pioneering the aviation industry with its sustainability focused activities, Turkish Airlines received 2022 Sustainability Award in Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline category by World Finance, one of the foremost organisations in international finance world.

Working with Zero Waste policy in sustainability, flag carrier received this award due to its fleet being one of the world’s youngest and most modern, commitment to gender equality, its projects for decreasing emissions and fuel usage in order to combat climate change, biofuel usage, its support for R&D projects with this scope, flexibility and strong financial performance during pandemic.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat

“As the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline, we see sustainability as one of our focus points of our growth strategy. Our operation centres designed with the needs of the future, our young and modern fleet and our colleagues who are experts in their fields, are the key in lessening our environmental impact in our growth journey,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said.

“Recognition by World Finance with an award shows us that our steps taken in scope of our sustainable operations are in the right direction. As Turkish Airlines family, we will continue to focus on the future of our world.”

Accepted as an important reference point by world’s finance and business circles, World Finance Sustainability Awards are given to organisations that offer the best application examples in three areas of sustainability which are environmental, financial and social.

Containing evaluations, commentaries, articles and news on the global banking, finance and capital markets, World Finance aims to determine the best companies of different sectors in their countries since 2008 with jurors who are experts in their fields.