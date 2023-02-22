Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit ‘donates money from Qatar event’ to earthquake victims

The actor was among a long list of Turkish celebrities that helped raise more than $6 billion for earthquake victims.

Turkish superstar Burak Ozcivit has reportedly donated the money he received from an event in Qatar towards earthquake victims in Turkey, CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

Best known for his role in the hit series ‘Kurulus: Osman’, Ozcivit is currently in Qatar for the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) where he was spotted snapping photos.

While the CNN report said Ozcivit donated the income from his appearance at the event to the victims of the quake in his home country, the actor made no such comment on the matter.

The amount donated has also not been publicly disclosed.

Ozcivit was among a long list of prominent Turkish celebrities that joined the “Türkiye One Heart” television campaign last week to raise more than $6 billion for the survivors of the devastating tragedy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the campaign that was broadcast on eight television channels in the immediate aftermath of the natural disaster.

The earthquakes on 6 February were the worst to strike the region in decades and killed more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria combined, as per the latest death toll.

Thousands of buildings have been completely destroyed, displacing hundreds of thousands in both countries and prompting mass action from governments around the world.

Qatar was quick to gather aid and dispatch a search and rescue team to Turkey as part of an air bridge launched per instructions by the amir. To date, 40 flights have flown out to deliver assistance to the earthquake-hit country.