Qatar vows to continue sending earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria

The Gulf state’s humanitarian aid to victims in both countries amounted to around QAR 253 million.

Qatar has vowed to continue its earthquake response to Turkey and Syria following a series of tragic earthquakes in both countries, where more than 47,000 people were killed.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari said the Gulf state has so far launched 40 flights to Turkey, two departing Doha daily.

Dr. Al Ansari added that Qatar is in the process of sending 4,845 mobile houses out of a total of 10,000 previously promised to help thousands left homeless by the natural disaster. Both Education City and Aspire Park have also provided more than 50 mobile toilets, he added.

As part of its efforts to allow the delivery of aid, the Qatari Armed Forces (QEAF) have been transporting essentials from Jordan and Germany to Turkey, Al Ansari said.

“He also pointed out that seven units of large tents, along with all their requirements, are being transferred to the affected people, indicating that these tents will be used as large shelters and hospitals for the largest possible number of affected people,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s charities continue to work on the ground to assist with humanitarian efforts in northern Syria, where more than 1,300,000 people have been helped so far. In Turkey, the figure has surpassed 350,000 people.

The remarks come just days after Qatar’s search and rescue team concluded its operations in south Turkey on Saturday, wrapping up a two-week task.

The Lekhwiya team was dispatched shortly after the quakes hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February, per directives by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to search for victims trapped under the rubble.

The quakes, the worst to strike the region this century, left more than 84,000 buildings completely or partially destroyed and tens of thousands homeless and in urgent need of shelter.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 47,000. In Turkey alone, at least 40,642, have been confirmed dead while more than 5,800 deaths were reported in neighbouring Syria.

The comments on Tuesday also follows another 6.3 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday. At least eight people were killed in that incident.

Last week, the foreign ministry said Qatar’s humanitarian aid to victims in both countries amounted to around QAR 253 million.

Sheikh Tamim was the first leader to visit Turkey in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The amir also personally donated QAR 50 million ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television during the Oun and Sanad campaign, contributing to the QAR 168,015,836 (around $19 million) raised.

Also last week, a team from the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group visited several Syrian areas adjacent near the Turkish border, including Jindires.

The Qatar Fund For Development joined the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, to help with search and rescue operations. Volunteer medics were also deployed to help with complex surgeries.