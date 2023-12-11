Tragic numbers of Gaza casualties ‘speak for themselves’, says Qatari official at Doha Forum

Israel’s brutal onslaught in Gaza has also internally displaced 1.8 million Palestinians, many of whom have been sheltering in tents, hospitals and UNRWA-run schools.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, stressed on Monday during a panel discussion at the 21st Doha Forum in the Qatari capital that Israel’s attacks on Gaza had resulted in a tragedy.

“Attacks on Gaza have led to a tragedy, the statistics speak for themselves,” Al-Khulaifi said.

The top Qatari official further noted that there has been “a loss of trust in the effectiveness of international institutions and multilateral actions” in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza that has persisted for more than two months.

Al-Khulaifi’s remarks came as Israel continued its genocide in Gaza without a ceasefire in sight.

Since October 7, the occupation forces have killed at least 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the latest figures by Palestine’s health ministry.

Euro-Med reported a much higher figure on Friday of 23,012, including 9,077 children and those who are presumed dead under the rubble.

Israel’s brutal onslaught in Gaza has also internally displaced 1.8 million Palestinians, many of whom have been sheltering in tents, hospitals and UNRWA-run schools – all of which have been raided by occupation forces.

Al-Khulaifi noted that Palestinians in Gaza were “intentionally displaced” as half of the population faced starvation amid a complete blockade that stopped the flow of water, food, fuel and much-needed aid, as well as cut off electricity.

“As the crisis continues to unfold, there are several shifts in the way that we work and can improve the way that we work. To begin, we must engage with the private sectors in humanitarian efforts, their resources, and expertise,” he highlighted.

He added “that innovation can complement the work of international communities or international organisations and governments”, stressing that humanitarian work “should remain impartial and free from political influence.”

“In addition, embracing innovation and technology helps how we deliver aid and assistance, from logistics to data-driven decision making. These tools can help us to work more efficiently and effectively, ultimately saving the lives of those who are in need,” Al-Khulaifi said.

“It is about reaching out to those who are most vulnerable, giving voices to the voiceless and rebuilding, not just the physical infrastructure, but also their dignity, hope and possibilities for a better tomorrow,” he added.

Al-Khulaifi has been the lead Qatari negotiator under Qatar’s wider mediation efforts in Gaza. The Gulf state, alongside Egypt, mediated a week-long truce between November 24 and December 1.

The pause led to the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza, according to a Doha News tally. As part of the deal, Israel released 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

Israel almost immediately resumed its brutal war on Gaza after the truce expired on Friday at 7:00 AM local time, while advancing deeper into the Palestinian enclave, despite some 138 captives still in the area.

Israeli tanks have advanced further into Khan Yunis since the truce’s expiration as part of its attempts at leading a full-scale ground invasion into Gaza.