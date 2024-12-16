Top things to do for Qatar’s National Day celebrations

Qatar’s 53rd National Day is set to be a vibrant celebration, with exciting activities and events happening throughout Doha.

As Qatar gears up to celebrate its annual National Day on December 18, Doha News has curated a list of top events for families and individuals to enjoy.

While the annual military parade along the scenic Corniche, traditionally attended by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has been cancelled for the second year in a row, there are still plenty of exciting activities taking place across Doha and beyond.

Here’s a roundup of the top events to look forward to:

Darb Al Saai

Every year, the Ministry of Culture marks Qatar’s National Day with a series of events that draw large crowds of families and visitors.

This year’s celebration, held in Umm Salal, will feature a variety of activities, including horse riding, educational workshops, and interactive games.

A new addition to the festivities is the launch of Sana Qatar, a groundbreaking event that will showcase documentary films, interactive games, and immersive video experiences. This digital exhibition blends contemporary artistic expression with cutting-edge technology to celebrate Qatar’s rich history.

Time: 3-11pm

Location: Darb Al Saai, Umm Salal

Katara Village

From the traditional sword dance – Aardha – to musical performances, Katara will host a wide range of events running through December 18.

In addition to traditional and cultural activities, the broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup final will be streamed live alongside a selection of film screenings. Handcrafted products and various exhibitions will be showcased throughout the Katara market.

More than 300 cars will be decorated with National Day logos and will be displayed alongside the Safe Flight Solutions balloon event.

Time: 3-9pm

Location: Katara Village, Doha

Ras Abrouq

Visit Qatar has set up five installations at the newly opened Ras Abrouq resort, located in the northwest of Qatar just an hour away from Doha.

As part of their Desert Escape and Film City installations, Visit Qatar has curated a variety of events featuring live performances, entertainment, and activities that celebrate Bedouin-style life.

Film City offers a range of ticketed experiences, including animal rides, traditional children’s games, and a Qatari majlis experience. The Desert Escape features thrilling attractions such as falcon shows, hot air balloon rides, stargazing, and archery.

The schedule of events can be found here:

Time: 10am- 10pm

Location: Zekreet Peninsula, Dukhan

Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard will be lit up with vibrant celebrations for Qatar National Day, offering henna stations, local handicrafts, Qatari food, and traditional games for kids.

Time: 4-10pm

Location: Lusail Boulevard, Lusail

Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach

As Doha’s temperature drops, outdoor activities on the beach will attract large groups of people.

974 Beach will host a variety of family-friendly events, including inflatable sports games and food kiosks, offering a festive way to celebrate the National Day.

Time: 8am- 11pm

Location: 974 Beach

Amerigo Vespucci at Old Doha Port

The historic Italian sailing ship, Amerigo Vespucci, will stop at Old Doha Port and pay homage to Qatar on December 18.

David Ricardo, a soloist who specialises in classical works together with the Once Upon a Time orchestra, will perform famous Italian songs in their “II Villaggio” concert at 7:30pm.

Visits on board will be available from December 18 to December 21.

Time: 10am – 11pm

Location: Old Doha Port