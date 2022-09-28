‘Tis the season to tan: Qatar’s three new beaches for your next staycation

Behold water lovers! Qatar welcomes the good weather season with brand new beaches across the country’s best coastal shores.

Keen on a new staycation spot? Say no more! Qatar has added more beach-and-chill spots to its list with three new openings expected next month.

The latest additions come just less than two months away from the kick-off of the much-awaited FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is expected to bring over one million visitors to the country.

Luckily, with such a high number of people comes the demand for more entertainment options, and Qatar seems to be welcoming one opening after the other ahead of the mega tournament.

New coastal spots and resorts seem to be the focus for the month of October, and here are the top openings beach-goers should keep an eye for.

Thrill: Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort

The Gulf nation is set to open its very first kitesurfing resort on its northern coast next month—and it has everything a kitesurfer needs for a perfect toeside backflip.

Located an easy hour drive north of Hamad International Airport, Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort will open with a vision of becoming a global home of kitesurfing thanks to its flat lagoon, warm water, and ideal wind conditions – for nine months of the year.

The resort has a total of 50 rooms, 32 of which boast king-size beds and eight twin beds. For those eying a family vacation, the resort offers eight interconnected rooms to accommodate families of four or five,

To top that off, 40 of the rooms have beach views, with a hammock and an outside seating area for a guaranteed relaxation experience.

For anyone looking to try kitesurfing, the resort will be providing lessons as well as the full gear for an all-inclusive experience. Since the wind in the area is ideal during this time, learning is best done between September of this year and April or May.

The resort also has a guest house, fitness centre, beach volleyball court, beach football field, yoga pavilion that can be used as an event space, and an upcoming outdoor movie theatre.

Family: B12 Beach Club

This new beach spot might be a family favourite soon enough.

Set to open in October, B12 Beach Club Doha aims to provide all of its visitors with an exclusive experience through its vibrant beachy vibes, bohemian interiors with graffiti art created by Qatari artists, and numerous entertainment aspects to welcome guests of all ages for a day-to-night experience.

The family-friendly beach club will offer exceptional hospitality and service, all-day dining on the beach deck with a variety of culinary options, an indoor restaurant with a versatile gourmet menu, and water and beach entertainment activities.

It will look out onto 40,000 meters of premium beachfront.

Luxury: La Mar Beach

If you are into a more luxurious experience, then La Mar Beach is defiantly the perfect spot for you.

Scheduled to debut on October 1, the brand-new, opulent beach lounge is located at the renowned InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa in the centre of Doha.

The lounge is set to offer unique views of the West Bay skyline and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, promising nothing short of an exceptional experience.

In addition to exquisite cabanas, sunbeds, private lounge areas, and an exclusive pool, La Mar Beach offers visitors sophisticated, contemporary facilities created for comfort and style. On top of that, daily entertainment will be provided by resident DJ Jay Newman.

The beach lounge will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, and only those who are 21 of age and above will be allowed to enter.