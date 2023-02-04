TikTok to test long or short music on app

TikTok is testing whether its users would still use the app with less music. Here’s what might happen.

Do you prefer short music or long music while scrolling through your TikTok’s feed?

Well, the company is now setting up an experiment to determine how much users value music in their videos by limiting the number of songs they can upload to the app.

In a statement, the social media company said certain songs won’t be allowed for use. The experiment is only applicable to a certain amount of users in Australia, then will be branched out to other nations.

“This will only affect certain music and is scheduled work while we analyse how sounds are accessed and added to videos, as well as looking to improve and enhance the wider Sounds Library,” the company said.

On the other hand, major music labels are concerned about the move because they think TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., will ultimately use the test’s findings as justification for underpaying them.

Both ends are on a disagreement on the importance of music to the app’s overall success. While music publishers contend that their songs are the heart of TikTok’s appeal, the app itself views music as merely one component of a larger entertainment experience.

What’s the tea?

TikTok might argue that it doesn’t need to pay music rights holders as much if usage of the app stays steady despite having less music. If usage declines, it will support the claims made by the music industry.

The owners of the rights have been pressuring TiKTok to give them a bigger portion of the money it makes from advertising. Now, it gives them a set payment.

Music labels want ByteDance to increase its spending on paid streaming and connect TikTok to Resso, a service that is also owned by the company.

In this manner, TikTok, which has amassed more than 1 billion users, could be used by ByteDance as a conduit to the more lucrative music-streaming industry. After the two sides failed to reach an agreement last year, Sony Music removed its songs from Resso.