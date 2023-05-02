Tickets for World Judo Championship in Qatar selling fast, officials say

The judokas in the Gulf state will compete at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

More than half of tickets for the World Judo Championship 2023 have already been sold, organisers told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place between 7-14 May with the participation of 669 of the world’s top judokas.

The judokas in the Gulf state will compete at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena for 15 titles in seven categories, with a grand prize of 1,000,000 euros awaiting the next champion of the event.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, officials noted that at least 95 members of the press, locally and internationally, have registered for the event, all of whom will be able to access a media zone to support their coverage.

They said Qatar’s hosting experience during the 2022 FIFA World Cup has paved the way for preparations for the judo championship.

“Of course we benefited from this tournament which was successful by all standards despite the challenges,” Khalid bin Hamad Al Attiyah, the President of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation, told Doha News at a press briefing.

Echoing Al Attiyah’s remarks, Abdulhadi Almarri, Marketing, Communication, Opening & Closing Ceremonies Committee director at the Qatar Olympic Committee noted that the World Cup’s legacy played a crucial role in preparations.

The opening ceremony will be held on the second day of the event and will run for 45 minutes. Almarri also added school students will be given access to the ceremony, noting the group has been a major focus for the event’s marketing strategy.

A number of school visits were made in the lead up to the championship as part of Qatar Olympic Committee’s efforts to promote sports to youth, he added.

Some of the world’s top judoka’s expected in Qatar include France’s 10-time winner Teddy Riner and French five-time world champion, Clarisse Agbegnenou.

The previous championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan saw Japan rise to glory with five world titles, followed by Brazil and Uzbekistan.