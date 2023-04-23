Qatar to host major sports tournaments following Ramadan 

After hosting the World Cup, Qatar has kicked off the year 2023 by organising 81 sporting events with 14 major tournaments.

The first half of the 2023 year witnessed several global sports events, including the 2023 ISSF World-shotgun and the Ooredoo Qatar Major Padel Championship vacating the next half of the year with many more tournaments.

7 – 13 May

After Ramadan, international sports events will continue cruising into the rising sports capital. The month of May kicks off the Diamond League Championships in Athletics, along with the IJF World Judo Championship set to be held from the 7th of May to the 13th of May.

President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) said that Qatar will organize a distinctive World Judo Championship 2023, noting that the IJF is cooperating with Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation and strongly supports it to offer a remarkable championship. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) February 5, 2020

In addition, the Qatar Cup Handball Final will be played with QSF 3 PSA Challenger senior 30k set to appear on the green turf from the 21st to the 25th of May.

June

June will host the HH Emir’s Basketball Cup Final at the Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall, while the QSF 4 PSA Challenger senior 50k will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

July

Qatar Olympic Committee will host the World Olympic Day, with details yet to be revealed, on the first of the month.

In addition, FIBA Asian U16 Cup will kick off on the basketball court from the 9th of July to the 16th, with 13 teams participating.

More basketball competitions will be followed as the World Basketball 3×3 Competition will be played at the Al Gharafa beach courts from the 14th to the 22nd of July.

August

August will hold the 3X3 GBA Tournament at the Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall and will be the only sports event of the month.

September

The Asian Rugby Sevens Cup will return to Qatar after being hosted in 2021.

Anointed as a qualification tournament, the contest will be held at Aspire from the 28th to the 30th of the month.

October

October is one of the most thrilling periods for the country, as the month will start with the Qatar International Open Taekwondo Championship.

The tournament will be nine days as it comes to a close on the 10th between the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

At the 5.38-km Lusail International Circuit near Doha, the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will be the tournament’s second edition from the 6th to the 8th of October.

BREAKING: F1 Sprint venues confirmed for 2023!



Sprint is heading to Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil#F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/TKzKnnjNhf — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2022

The West Asia Squash Championship Senior will also be held in the month across the 1st Qatar Men ITF World Tennis Tour and 2nd Qatar Men’s ITF World Tennis Tour.

The second half of the month will see the Asian Men’s Handball Olympic Qualification Tournament Paris 2024, which will see countless athletes attempt to make it to next year’s Olympics.

The Qatar Qterminal classic will also come into play on the 29th of October.