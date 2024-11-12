Tickets for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 to go on sale soon

Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974 will host three matches featuring world class teams between December 11 and 18.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 has announced on Tuesday that tickets for the tournament will be available from November 21.

Visa card holders will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale period starting Thursday, LOC added.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 will bring together top continental club teams from across six global federations to compete for three prestigious titles, starting on December 11.

The tournament kicks off with the FIFA Derby of the Americas on opening day, where Mexican giants C.F. Pachuca, winners of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, will face the winner of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores.

The Libertadores champion will be determined after Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo compete for the title on November 30, at Argentina’s Estadio Mas Monumental.

Then on December 14, the winner of the FIFA Derby of the Americas will meet Egypt’s Al Ahly SC – the 2024 CAF Champions League champions – in the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 at Qatar’s Stadium 974.

The tournament culminates on December 18, Qatar’s National Day and the second anniversary of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Challenger Cup winner will take on Real Madrid, the current UEFA Champions League holders, in a battle for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup at Lusail Stadium.

Speaking to Doha News at a press conference, LOC’s Executive Director of Sales, Marketing & Communication, Hassan Al Kuwari, said that a total of 170,000 tickets will be available for all three matches.

“Once again Qatar is proud to host some of the world’s best clubs and the biggest stars in football,” he said.

“Hosting the final match at Lusail Stadium on 18 December will be a wonderful way to mark the two-year anniversary of what is regarded as the best edition of the FIFA World Cup, and the best final match to date,” Al Kuwari added.

Both venues are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for disabled fans, as well as different categories of tickets. Spectators are only allowed to purchase six tickets per person on the official FIFA ticketing platform.

The LOC has chosen up to 450 volunteers to help facilitate a smooth tournament for all visitors.

Al Kuwari went on to say that fans will have the opportunity to experience Qatar’s renowned hospitality, rich cultural offerings, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what will be an electric atmosphere in fantastic world-class venues,” he said.

Ticket prices will start at QAR 40 for the first game and QAR 200 for the final match.

Qatar will potentially see a large turnout of Egyptian fans to support giants Al Ahly, as well as many members of the Mexican community to cheer on Pachuca.