This Palestinian teen developed an AI app to translate baby cries for parents

The app works with a 93% accuracy.

Parents could be a step closer to understanding their babies thanks to a new “Motherhood Guide” mobile app, developed by Palestinian teen Layali Khatib using artificial intelligence.

The app allows parents to easily decipher their baby’s cries with a click of a button, Reuters reported on Friday.

Khatib began developing the app in 2019 to decode her twin sisters’ cries. The invention eventually helped prepare Khatib and her mother to better understand her younger brother.

The Palestinian teen confirmed to the news agency that her app works with a 93% accuracy, adding that she plans on creating a similar platform to detect autism.

However, the app has not yet been made available for download.

Similar apps have emerged in the past in an effort to help parents respond to their infants, most notably the “ChatterBaby” app.

Developed in 2018 by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the app was made to alert a deaf couple whenever their baby cried.

The UCLA team, which included psychiatry and bio-behavioural sciences experts, developed the app using audio samples of more than 2,000 infant cries. ChatterBaby is available for free download on Apple and Android devices.

“The app may also help some women with postpartum depression because research shows they may have more difficulty than women without depression discerning the meaning of their babies’ cries,” UCLA said in 2018.

Meanwhile in 2015, the National Taiwan University Hospital Yunli developed the Infant Cries Translator, an app that helps analyse four different crying patterns. The team developed the app using around 200,000 crying sounds from some 100 newborn babies.

The app showed a 92% accuracy rate, helping parents figure out whether their baby was hungry, sleepy, in pain or needed a diaper change.

The development of such innovative apps comes following thorough research into crying acoustics and aim to provide parents with the ability to instantly respond to their infant’s needs.

Over the years, numerous research found that babies have different crying tones. Videos available on YouTube and parenthood guides have also been made easily available for parents..

Multiple research concluded that the activity of the brain regions in control of empathy and anxiety increases when having a baby. When babies cry, the emotional reactions from mothers intensify, evoking feelings such as anxiety or even anger.