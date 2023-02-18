This is why you need to stop drinking coffee on an empty stomach

The first caffeine rush may temporarily make us feel alert and prepared to face the day, but it can also result in the jitters, hormonal issues like acne, and problems for people with stomach disorders.

Experts have warned that while most coffee enthusiasts down at least one shot of espresso as soon as leaving their beds, this minor routine may actually be one of the worst ways to start the day.

Caffeine may help to enhance mood, brain function, and exercise performance, in addition to keeping drinkers alert, and it also can facilitate weight loss and offer protection from conditions including type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.

However, while coffee can be a great pick-me-up for many people, drinking it first thing in the morning can have negative consequences for your health. It can disrupt your circadian rhythm, interfere with cortisol production, increase the risk of acid reflux and heartburn, and lead to dehydration.

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can interfere with the natural circadian rhythm – the body’s internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep-wake cycle.

When an individual drinks coffee in the morning, it disrupts this natural cycle and throws off the body’s balance, leading to feelings of fatigue, restlessness, and insomnia later in the day.

Stomach acidity

The production of stomach acid is also boosted by coffee.

The body’s digestive system is significantly disrupted by this rise in the creation of toxic stomach acid, leading to symptoms like indigestion, bloating, nausea, etc.

Some experts claim that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is especially dangerous because there is nothing else to buffer the acid from harming your stomach lining.

Raises your stress hormones

Consuming coffee on an empty stomach can also interfere with the production of cortisol, a hormone produced by the adrenal gland that regulates stress and energy levels.

Cortisol levels are naturally high in the morning and gradually decrease throughout the day. Such interference with this natural cycle can lead to increased stress levels and decreased energy levels throughout the day.

Finally, it can lead to dehydration.

Coffee is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production and can lead to dehydration. This is especially problematic if not enough water is consumed to replace what liquid lost throughout the day.

So, next time you reach for a cup of coffee in the morning, consider waiting until after you’ve had breakfast to enjoy its benefits.