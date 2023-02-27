This is what limousine vehicle plates will now look like in Qatar

Renewing your limo vehicle soon? Keep an eye out for this new mandatory change.

Limousine vehicles will now have to swap out their existing license plates for the newly designed “Limo” plaques, the General Directorate of Traffic has announced.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Interior shared the new design, which feature a white and blue pallet with three square. On the right, the vehicle will have its own unique number and “Qatar” written in Arabic, while the left will have “LIMO” spelt in both languages, English and Arabic

New vehicles belonging to limousine companies will be registered with the number plate 'Limo'.

The companies should replace their current plates with the new 'Limo' plates when renewing their vehicle licenses.

“New vehicles belonging to limousine companies will be registered with the number plate ‘Limo’,” the tweet read.

“The companies should replace their current plates with the new ‘Limo’ plates when renewing their vehicle licenses.”

The decision is already in place as of February 22, the ministry stated, noting limousine companies registering new cars must use the Limousine Plates.

This means that along with renewing vehicle permits for limousine businesses, new registration plates will also be required.