Library at your fingertips: QNL gets tech savvy with new mobile app

The app is free to download globally.

Qatar National Library (QNL) has launched a mobile application on Monday, providing easy access to numerous publications without the need to visit the library.

With a simple click of a button, users can access e-books, audiobooks, archives, and browse through the latest newspapers and magazines.

The app also allow users to register for QNL-related events and reserve study rooms and Innovation Stations.

“The Library is committed to increasing access to its collections and broadening

the reach of its services and this app demonstrates our commitment to engaging

with the mobile community,” Nasser Al-Ansari, Director of IT

Operations & Infrastructure at QNL, said.

Through the app, students are able to access online resources without the need to take a trip to the library.

Children can also access numerous books, with endless options available for all.

“We understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to

digital technology, that’s why with the launch of our new mobile app, we are

making it easier for patrons to access our resources and services and connect

with the Library in new ways,” added Al-Ansari.

The app is free to download globally for on Google Play for Android users and on iOS devices from the App Store.