These dry shampoo products are being recalled globally for cancer-causing chemicals

Due to benzene contamination, famous aerosol dry shampoo brands like Dove and Suave have been recalled by Unilever in Canada and the United States.

Some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos have been recalled by Unilever due to the potential presence of benzene, a substance that can cause cancer.

The United States’ Food and Drug Administration stated in a statement on Friday that the impacted products were created before October 2021 and supplied to stores all around the country. Some were also exported abroad, including to Canada, which also recalled all the products from its market to ensure people’s safety.

It is still unclear whether the products have been exported to Qatar or were only distributed in the west. Authorities in Doha have yet to announce a recall for the products.

The items include Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, and Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. According to the recall notice, exposure to benzene can happen orally, topically, or by inhalation. It can cause diseases like leukemia and blood cancer.

However, despite the recall, the FDA stated that the “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

The company did not disclose the amount of benzene found in the products.

However, the FDA advised consumers to cease using the recalled aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for information on how to get a refund for qualifying items.

The action calls into question yet again the safety of aerosols in personal care products.

Aerosol sunscreens like Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s Banana Boat, and Beiersdorf’s Coppertone, as well as spray-on deodorants like Procter & Gamble Co.’s Secret and Old Spice and Unilever’s Suave, have all been removed from store shelves in the past 15 months.

Beginning in May 2021, Valisure, an analytical lab with headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut, discovered benzene in several products, which led to the recalls.

Following Valisure’s findings, P&G examined every aerosol product in its lineup. The business then issued a benzene contamination recall for its Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos in December.

“Given what we’ve seen, it unfortunately makes sense that other consumer-product categories, like aerosol dry shampoos, could be heavily affected by benzene contamination and we are actively investigating this area,” Valisure Chief Executive David Light said.

The propellants used to spray the personal care items from the cans in aerosols appear to be the main source of the issue. This, according to Unilever, was the reason for the recall of dry shampoo.

Propellers like propane and butane, which are petroleum distillates created by refining crude oil, are frequently found in spray-on personal care products like dry shampoo. A recognised petroleum product contaminant is benzoene. Propellers are a known potential source of benzene contamination, according to the FDA.