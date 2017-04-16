The world’s largest Monoprix is now open in Qatar
All photos courtesy of Qatar & Yonder
French hypermarket Monoprix is officially open for business at the new Doha Festival City (DFC).
Megamall DFC, which opened nearly two weeks ago, is host to the world’s largest Monoprix.
According to visitors, the store has a lot of same offerings as its (much smaller) sister branch in Dafna, including lots of produce, freshly made sandwiches and pastries.
But there are also huge candy, cheese and organic sections and several shelves with gluten-free products.
Visitors can eat at the store’s cafe, and extensive homeware offerings and clothing are also on sale.
Monoprix in Doha Festival City is open from 9am to 10pm, Sunday to Wednesdays, and from 9am to midnight from Thursdays to Saturdays.
It’s closed for 90 minutes on Fridays following the first call to afternoon prayers.
