The reborn icon of the Riviera: Katara Hospitality announces reopening of Carlton Cannes  

Katara Hospitality in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, announce the opening of the Carlton Cannes.

Katara Hospitality, the leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, unveiled the legendary Carlton Cannes on 13 March 2023.

The ribbon cutting opening ceremony took place on Tuesday in the presence of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Deputy Chairman of Katara Hospitality and Chief Executive Officer of Qatari Diar; Mr. Nasser Matar AlKawari, Chief Executive Officer of Katara Hospitality; Sheikh Ali Bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to France; Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, Board member of Katara Hospitality and Chief Executive Office of Qatar’s Investment Promotion Agency; Mr. Kenneth Macpherson, EMEAA Regional CEO for IHG; Mrs Karin Sheppard, SVP & MD Europe for IHG; Mrs Jane Mackie, SVP Luxury & Premium Brands; Mr. Tom Rowntree, VP Luxury Brands; as well as David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes and Mrs Bénédicte Lefeuvre, Regional Director of Cultural Affairs, and the senior executives from Katara Hospitality and IHG.

Marking the occasion, Nasser Matar AlKawari, Chief Executive Office of Katara Hospitality said: “We are honoured to witness the opening ceremony of the Carlton Cannes, as it revives the property’s prestigious past while marking a new step forward in the region’s long tradition of hospitality.

Katara Hospitality is globally renowned for creating landmark hospitality gems that enhance the tourism landscape in the markets we operate, and such a momentous occasion further illustrates our continued success within the global luxury tourism sector.”

Mr. Kenneth Macpherson, EMEAA Regional CEO for IHG also said: “This a landmark day in Regent’s 50-year history and an exciting addition to the ever IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle Collection.Carlton Cannes marks the 8th opening for the brand and starts an exciting set of Regent openings in key global locations.”

Further adding to the occasion, Giuseppe Vincelli, General Manager said: “We are thrilled to reopen the doors of this wonderful building and truly look forward to welcoming our guests, loyal and new.

What we have in this building now is a stunning blend of heritage and modernity, between our legacy and the many innovations we cannot wait to unveil. This beauty of contrasts has been our leitmotiv. It mirrors that of this timeless Riviera elegance, and the effervescence of the world-leading Festivals in the city. It creates a journey from the Croisette’s blissful hubbub to the ultimate sanctuary underpinned by true Regent service.”

[Katara Hospitality]

The jewel of the Côte d’Azur

The epitome of elegance and the ‘Grande Dame’ of Cannes’ hotel scene, the property’s majestic Belle Epoque façade – framed by twin domes – has been breathtakingly restored giving new life to this historic gem.

With 332 rooms and suites – 72 of which have a sea view – and 37 branded residences, the hotel has been reimagined by acclaimed French interior designer Tristan Auer, famed for his careful-yet-bold approach to heritage buildings and bespoke work for the likes of Cartier.

The two-year grand-scale renovation skillfully preserved the hotel’s historic features including its legendary façade resulting in a modern-day masterpiece.

The addition of two striking wings, measuring 20,000 square meters and home to luxury residences, envelop the rear of the property. This has created an enclosed garden landscaped with 22,000 plants and flowers, peristyle alcoves, sleek sunbathing decks, handcrafted cabanas and the largest hotel infinity pool in Cannes.

The hotel also has a brand new 900m2 fitness & spa complex – The C Club – which includes a full-size boxing ring and state-of-the-art gym, yoga and Pilates studio.

Carlton Cannes, the reborn icon of the Riviera

Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel is one of very few landmark hotels recognisable from a plane. The commanding silhouette stands as its own beachfront city block, overlooking the prestigious beachfront promenade, La Croisette.

Located in the beating heart of the Cote d’Azur, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, offers decadent surroundings complemented by indulgent guest experiences.

Amid the unexpected harmony of Tristan Auer’s visionary design, guests will connect over uplifting curated moments, inspired by the beauty of contrasts where heritage meets modernity. Auer’s scheme seamlessly combines bold, contrasting contemporary installations with the historic fabric of the building.

Sleep and dream

Carlton Cannes has 332 luxurious rooms and suites, many with breath-taking views of the shimmering Mediterranean.

Bay windows adorning multiple floors create perfect personal havens where guests can immerse themselves in the depth of the view.

Historic balconies, spacious terraces atop the new peristyle walkways in the courtyard garden and a restored balcony on top of the hotel’s iconic front porch create more personal havens where guests can enjoy the vista from the privacy of their suite, with refreshments menus curated especially for that moment.

Each room and suite contains a Refreshment Gallery featuring food and drink items, many of which are complimentary.

[Katara Hospitality]

Iconic suites

The Regent Hotel has a collection of suites. The seventh floor of the hotel has four signature suites, dutifully named to celebrate the legacy of the property. These include The Katara Suite which pays tribute to the hotel’s thoughtful custodians, in addition to The Grace Kelly Suite, The Cary Grant Suite, and The Kirk Douglas Suite.

On the sixth floor is The Alfred Hitchcock Suite which is the exact room where the famous kiss scene between Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the master of suspense’s “To Catch a Thief” was filmed.

In the other tower on the same floor, The Suzanne Lenglen Suite, pays tribute to the eponymous tennis legend, who famously played the Match of the Century at the hotel in 1926 – spreading the love for clay courts, which started here, leading the way for Roland Garros to become the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay.

Exclusive residences

One of the grandest additions to the hotel is the 37 elegantly designed residences, located in the two new wings. Ranging from 85 to 500m2, the residences were meticulously designed as lavish Mediterranean homes, with all the amenities for leisurely extended stays and access to all of the hotel’s services, including room service, pool and wellness centre.

On the top floor is an exclusive 1,000m2 penthouse, with a grand 500m2 of living space topped by a private landscaped rooftop of the same size, which includes a private jacuzzi.

Opulent Dining

Carlton Cannes has three restaurants, three bars, a tea lounge and a cigar lounge, all curated to provide a palette of experiences to wow even the most discerning of guests.

Riviera Restaurant [Katara Hospitality]

The Riviera Restaurant

Located overlooking La Croisette, the Riviera Restaurant is one of the most iconic meeting points on the seafront.

Its Mediterranean elegance and vibrant atmosphere make it an all-day dining destination where discerning diners can gather from early morning through to late night to enjoy the best of traditional French brasserie cuisine.

It is a convivial space designed to embody “la joie de vivre” whether indoors or on the famous elevated south-facing terrace overlooking the sea, with outside seating for 170 guests. The Riviera Restaurant also has a Chef’s Table, which faces the open kitchen, with seating for ten to 15 guests.

The restaurant is overseen by Chef Laurent Bunel.

Rüya

Launching in May 2023 just before the Cannes Film Festival, Rüya will delight diners with its wondrous take on Anatolian cuisine underpinned by the warmth of Turkish hospitality.

This will be the first Anatolian restaurant to open on the French Riviera. Rüya will follow celebrated openings in Mayfair London and Dubai.

Carlton Beach Club

The Beach Club opened in 2020 having been renovated by Tristan Auer offering a freshly revised perception of the Dolce Vita lifestyle. Regardless of the season, the Carlton Beach Club welcomes guests in a chic and relaxed setting, enhanced by a sprinkling of 1950’s French Riviera glamour.

Guests can either meet in the restaurant, on the beach, at the bar– or even better, on the world-renowned central pontoon admiring a uninterrupted panoramic view of the Mediterranean, the Esterel mountains and the Îles de Lérins.

It’s the perfect place to enjoy one of the Carlton’s famous decadent brioche Homer Lobster rolls or a cocktail inspired by rivieras around the world. The Carlton Beach Club is available for private hire.

Camélia – The Tea Lounge

Aptly named Camélia, inspired by the word “Camellia Sinensis” the botanical name of the tea tree, guests can explore teas from around the world. A fully immersive sensory experience has been curated paying homage to the transport and trade on the silk road – an iconic moment that gave rise to the exchange of cultures, and movement of ideas.

A Carlton tea master will cultivate personalised journeys for guests to help them discover various blends and pairings, according to their mood or moment. A space within Camélia – The Tea Lounge is dedicated to the art of preparation, where tea aficionados can be a spectator, guided by the in-house tea master.

Meet and celebrate

The Carlton Cannes now has a 1,800m2 subterranean conference centre.

The Croisette Salon (765m2), complete with natural day light and an eye-catching suspended living green wall, is the biggest hotel ballroom in Cannes without columns or pillars, and has direct vehicle access making it perfect for car launches or substantial event rigging. It benefits also from an adjoining foyer of 261m2.

For smaller gatherings, there are five meeting rooms (from 70 to 152m²) inspired by the Cote d’Azur, all duly named after towns and villages along the coast including Cap d’Antibes, Grasse, Mougins, Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

In addition to the conference centre, the grand salon has been painstakingly restored to create 384m² of luxury events space with direct views of the sea and the garden, and bold chandeliers crafted by artisans who also worked on the Palace of Versailles.

The Regent Touch

[Katara Hospitality]

The addition of Carlton Cannes to the Regent Hotels & Resorts portfolio marks an historic milestone. Regent Hotels & Resorts joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The return of Carlton Cannes and the launch of the new era of Regent marks the next chapter being penned, where history melts into the future. Regent and the Carlton are coming together to characterise a spectacular long-lasting legacy.

Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel will incite curiosity for generations to come with forward looking luxury experiences. This hotel blends Belle Epoque joie-de-vivre, impeccable craft and the energy of the ultimate destination in the way only the Regent brand can.”

The opening of Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel is an exciting addition to IHG’s growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio, which includes iconic properties in destinations such as Hong Kong, London, New York, Dubai, Paris and Singapore.

Guests will also have access to a best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, which is centred around its guests – giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

Carlton Cannes will join Regent Chongqing, Regent Shanghai, Regent Phu Quoc and the soon-to-open Regent Hong Kong in crafting the most refined experiences for modern trendsetters. This opening is set to be closely followed by Regent Bali and Regent Shanghai On The Bund in late 2023, as well as a to-be-announced North American location.

Rooms with panoramic sea view start from €1,200 per night.

For more on Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel or to book a stay, visit the hotel’s website.